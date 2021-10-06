 Skip to main content

Club Pilates Signs Multi-Unit Franchisee Agreements With David Schuck
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
Club Pilates Signs Multi-Unit Franchisee Agreements With David Schuck
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) brand Club Pilates has signed a multi-unit, multi-regional franchise agreement with entrepreneur and existing franchise owner David Schuck. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The agreement will expand the Pilates brand's presence further in Houston, Dallas, and Central Florida. 
  • Under the deal, Schuck has acquired 13 open Club Pilates studios and licenses to open 16 additional studios.
  • The deal brings Schuck's total number of open Club Pilates studios to 20. Schuck first signed a franchise agreement with Club Pilates in August 2016.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading lower by 3.03% at $12.5 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

