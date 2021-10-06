 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEO Of Doordash Trades $15M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Share:
CEO Of Doordash Trades $15M In Company Stock

Tony Xu, Chief Executive Officer at Doordash (NYSE:DASH), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Tony Xu exercised options to purchase 80,000 Doordash shares for $0 on October 4. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $197.43 to $201.13 to raise a total of $15,880,863 from the stock sale.

Xu still owns a total of 2,488,390 shares of Doordash in the form of derivative securities.

Doordash shares are trading up 0.4% at $200.3 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Doordash's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (DASH)

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Peloton, DoorDash, Cleveland-Cliffs Or Marathon Oil?
NFX Launches A $450M Seed Fund With 'Greater Focus' On Biotech And Crypto
Analyst Ratings For DoorDash
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Notable Doordash Insider Trades $17.43 Million In Company Stock
NYC Legislation Establishes Minimum Payment Per Trip For Delivery Drivers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Tony XuNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com