COO Of Apple Trades $49M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 11:33am   Comments
Jeffrey E Williams, COO at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), made a large buy and sell of company shares on October 4, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Jeffrey E Williams exercised options to purchase 354,392 Apple shares for $0 on October 4. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $138.83 to $142.65 to raise a total of $49,920,552 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Williams still owns 489,490 shares of Apple worth $68,408,674.

Apple shares are trading down 0.96% at $139.75 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Apple's Insider Trades.

 

