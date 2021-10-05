GM Announces New EV Battery Center Investment To Expand Battery Ambitions
- General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) announced an all-new facility, the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to drive its battery technology operations and accelerate the development and commercialization of more extended range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries.
- The GM's Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan, will house the center. The facility aims to advance GM's vision of an all-electric future and drive widespread adoption of EVs, building on more than a decade of advanced battery development at GM Research and Development.
- GM will also use the facility to integrate the work of GM-affiliated battery innovators work to reach its goal of at least 60% lower battery costs with the next generation of Ultium.
- The Wallace Center is currently under construction and will be ready by mid-2022. The facility will likely grow up to three times its initial footprint, with room for additional investments.
- The facility will build its prototype cells in Q4 of 2022.
- The center will allow GM to accelerate new technologies like lithium-metal, silicon, and solid-state batteries, along with production methods for quick deployment at battery cell manufacturing plants.
- The Wallace Center will be capable of building large-format, prototype lithium-metal battery cells for vehicle usage.
- Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 0.15% at $53.90 on the last check Tuesday.
