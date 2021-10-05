 Skip to main content

GM Announces New EV Battery Center Investment To Expand Battery Ambitions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
  • General Motors Co (NYSE: GMannounced an all-new facility, the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center, to drive its battery technology operations and accelerate the development and commercialization of more extended range, more affordable electric vehicle batteries. 
  • The GM's Global Technical Center campus in Warren, Michigan, will house the center. The facility aims to advance GM's vision of an all-electric future and drive widespread adoption of EVs, building on more than a decade of advanced battery development at GM Research and Development. 
  • GM will also use the facility to integrate the work of GM-affiliated battery innovators work to reach its goal of at least 60% lower battery costs with the next generation of Ultium.
  • The Wallace Center is currently under construction and will be ready by mid-2022. The facility will likely grow up to three times its initial footprint, with room for additional investments. 
  • The facility will build its prototype cells in Q4 of 2022. 
  • The center will allow GM to accelerate new technologies like lithium-metal, silicon, and solid-state batteries, along with production methods for quick deployment at battery cell manufacturing plants.
  • The Wallace Center will be capable of building large-format, prototype lithium-metal battery cells for vehicle usage.
  • Price Action: GM shares traded lower by 0.15% at $53.90 on the last check Tuesday.

