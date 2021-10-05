HBO Max Announces European Release Schedule

AT&T’s (NYSE: T) HBO Max is taking aim at Europe, will a rolling launch across 27 countries over the coming year.

What Happened: The streaming service announced it would premiere across the Atlantic on Oct. 26 in Andorra, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Spain and Sweden.

Into 2022, HBO Max will debut in Central and Eastern Europe, along with Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Portugal and Turkey. Release dates for those markets have not been published.

With the addition of the European markets, HBO will be in 67 countries, inching the service closer to its goal of being in 190 countries by 2026.

What Else Happened: As part of the launch event, HBO Max added it would release the first tease for “House of the Dragon,” along with a sneak peek offering from “Peacemaker” and the third season of “Succession,” along with a message from Sarah Jessica Parker on the December debut for the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That…”

In addition to its U.S.-based programming, HBO Max will also present European productions under its Max Originals banner. Upcoming programs will include “Kamikaze” (Denmark), “Todo lo Otro” (Spain), “Venga Juan” (Spain), “Garcia!” (Spain), “Beforeigners Season 2” (Norway), “Ruxx” (Romania), “The Informant” (Hungary), “The Thaw” (Poland) and “Still Here” (Poland).

Photo: John Cena in a publicity photo for HBO Max’s “Peacemaker.”