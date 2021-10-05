VirTra Bags $1.3M Order From Federal Law Enforcement Agency In Europe
- VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has received a $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits, and other training accessories.
- The purchase order includes the delivery of multiple V-ST PRO 4K simulators, authoring software, Threat-Fire, weapon recoil kits, TASER training cartridges, and other tools designed for simulator use.
- The products will be delivered and installed in three different locations, and the clients will receive training on system and hardware operation.
- Price Action: VTSI shares are trading higher by 3.65% at $10.375 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.