VirTra Bags $1.3M Order From Federal Law Enforcement Agency In Europe
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 11:25am   Comments
  • VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has received a $1.3 million order from a federal law enforcement agency in a European country for use-of-force simulators, weapon recoil kits, and other training accessories.
  • The purchase order includes the delivery of multiple V-ST PRO 4K simulators, authoring software, Threat-Fire, weapon recoil kits, TASER training cartridges, and other tools designed for simulator use.
  • The products will be delivered and installed in three different locations, and the clients will receive training on system and hardware operation.
  • Price Action: VTSI shares are trading higher by 3.65% at $10.375 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

