View Installs Smart Window At Memphis International Airport
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:16am   Comments
  • View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) continues its aviation sector expansion with its Smart Windows installed at Memphis International Airport (MEM) as part of the Concourse B modernization program.
  • View Smart Windows, which uses artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of natural light entering the terminal while controlling heat and glare, will be installed throughout the concourse as part of the modernization plan.
  • "Airports across the country are turning to View to help transform their facilities into smart, sustainable destinations that passengers enjoy and look forward to visiting," said Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO at View. 
  • Price Action: VIEW shares traded higher by 6.76% at $5.8 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday.

