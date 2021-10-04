DraftKings Plans New Office Space In Las Vegas
- DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) revealed its new office location to be based in Las Vegas, where it expects an expanded team of more than 1,000 employees.
- The company's new 90,000 square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group's 40-acre modern workplace in early 2022.
- The DraftKings' new Las Vegas office will be its second-largest and closely model its Boston headquarters.
- The office will comprise more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls, a 7,500 square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, and a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 4.04% at $48.5 on the last check Monday.
