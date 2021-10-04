 Skip to main content

DraftKings Plans New Office Space In Las Vegas
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
  • DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) revealed its new office location to be based in Las Vegas, where it expects an expanded team of more than 1,000 employees. 
  • The company's new 90,000 square-foot technology hub will occupy much of an entire building at UnCommons, Matter Real Estate Group's 40-acre modern workplace in early 2022.
  • The DraftKings' new Las Vegas office will be its second-largest and closely model its Boston headquarters.
  • The office will comprise more than 130 dedicated sports trading desks surrounded by full multimedia walls, a 7,500 square-foot cafeteria and event space, a custom casino training pit, and a 500-square-foot interactive putt-view putting green.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 4.04% at $48.5 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

