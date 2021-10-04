 Skip to main content

ContextLogic Bonds With Correos To Expand Presence In Spain
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
  • Mobile e-commerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) (d/b/a Wish) collaborated with the state-owned Spanish carrier, Correos. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
  • The deal will help Spanish merchants process their orders quickly and efficiently within a fully trackable system.
  • Spanish merchants will be able to fulfill their Wish orders through Correos' order management solution, Soluciones. They will also gain access to Wish's merchant dashboard to track their performance metrics, inventory, advertising, and customer communications and benefit from data intelligence and optimization tools.
  • Price Action: WISH shares traded lower by 8.60% at $4.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

