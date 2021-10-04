ContextLogic Bonds With Correos To Expand Presence In Spain
- Mobile e-commerce platform ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) (d/b/a Wish) collaborated with the state-owned Spanish carrier, Correos. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- The deal will help Spanish merchants process their orders quickly and efficiently within a fully trackable system.
- Spanish merchants will be able to fulfill their Wish orders through Correos' order management solution, Soluciones. They will also gain access to Wish's merchant dashboard to track their performance metrics, inventory, advertising, and customer communications and benefit from data intelligence and optimization tools.
- Price Action: WISH shares traded lower by 8.60% at $4.89 on the last check Monday.
