Tattooed Chef Expands To Publix Super Markets
- Plant-based food company Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) reported that six of its entree bowls are available in about 1,200 Publix Super Markets stores as of October 1, 2021.
- The bowls are available in the frozen section at Publix stores nationwide, starting at $4.99 per bowl.
- "With the addition of Publix, Tattooed Chef products are now in more than 13,000 stores nationwide including Kroger, multiple divisions of Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club," said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef.
- The offerings at Publix include Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl, Plant-Based Burrito, Veggie Hemp, Spicy Thai, Buddha, and Enchilada Bowl.
- Price Action: TTCF shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $18.12 on the last check Monday.
