 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tattooed Chef Expands To Publix Super Markets
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Share:
Tattooed Chef Expands To Publix Super Markets
  • Plant-based food company Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) reported that six of its entree bowls are available in about 1,200 Publix Super Markets stores as of October 1, 2021.
  • The bowls are available in the frozen section at Publix stores nationwide, starting at $4.99 per bowl.
  • "With the addition of Publix, Tattooed Chef products are now in more than 13,000 stores nationwide including Kroger, multiple divisions of Albertsons, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Walmart, Costco, and Sam's Club," said Sam Galletti, President and CEO of Tattooed Chef.
  • The offerings at Publix include Cauliflower Mac & Cheese Bowl, Plant-Based Burrito, Veggie Hemp, Spicy Thai, Buddha, and Enchilada Bowl.
  • Price Action: TTCF shares are trading lower by 2.00% at $18.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TTCF)

78 Biggest Movers From Friday
53 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
Analyzing Tattooed Chef's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com