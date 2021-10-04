 Skip to main content

Why Ford's Stock Is Moving Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 9:51am   Comments
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company reported September retail sales were up 34.3% compared to August retail sales. The company also reported Lincoln brand retail sales were up 52.6% month-over-month.

“New products and improved inventories made Ford America’s best-selling automaker in September. Retail sales gained 34 percent, compared to August, and we expanded our retail share 3.8 percentage points. Inventory turn rates are at the highest we’ve ever seen, with 31 percent of our retail sales coming from filling customer orders. The highly anticipated Maverick had a successful launch at month’s end, while the new Bronco is flowing to dealers with in-transit vehicles up 200 percent compared to a month ago,” said Andrew Frick, vice president, Ford Sales U.S. and Canada.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

Ford's stock was trading about 3.7% higher at $14.68 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.45 and a 52-week low of $6.95.

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales

