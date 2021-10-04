 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Is Happening With Mawson Infrastructure Shares?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 9:16am   Comments
Share:
What Is Happening With Mawson Infrastructure Shares?
  • Digital infrastructure provider Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGIclosed its previously announced public offering of 3.91 million shares and 2.25 million warrants to buy up to 2.25 million common shares, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share and associated warrant, for total gross proceeds of $45.0 million.
  • In connection with the offering, the company's common stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MIGI" on September 29, 2021.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • The offering proceeds would serve working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: MIGI shares traded higher by 7.42% at $10.13 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MIGI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Neonode Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Edges Lower; NuCana Shares Jump
33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Reports Mixed Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com