What Is Happening With Mawson Infrastructure Shares?
- Digital infrastructure provider Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) closed its previously announced public offering of 3.91 million shares and 2.25 million warrants to buy up to 2.25 million common shares, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share and associated warrant, for total gross proceeds of $45.0 million.
- In connection with the offering, the company's common stock was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MIGI" on September 29, 2021.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- The offering proceeds would serve working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: MIGI shares traded higher by 7.42% at $10.13 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
