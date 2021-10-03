 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OPEC+ Meeting To Discuss Oil Production Policy As Price Breaks Above $80 Per Barrel

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 03, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
OPEC+ Meeting To Discuss Oil Production Policy As Price Breaks Above $80 Per Barrel

After the price of Brent Crude Oil climbed above $80 a barrel last week for the first time since 2018, OPEC+ is set to meet on Monday to discuss oil production policy.

What Happened: The 23-nation grouping led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed in July to boost output by 400,000 barrels per day every month until at least April 2022. Four OPEC+ sources told Reuters last week, producers were considering adding more than that initial agreement.

Internal forecasts show global oil demand growth of only 700,000 barrels per day between September and December.

Demand would continue to outpace supply by 1.2 million barrels per day in October, and 900,000 barrels per day in November, before the market then flips into a 100,000 barrels per day surplus in December, if the OPEC+ alliance maintains its monthly output increases, according to an OPEC secretariat document being reviewed by the group’s Joint Technical Committee.

Why It Matters: Rising oil prices are amplifying inflationary pressures around the world and raising concerns that high oil prices could slow the recovery.

White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki last week said the U.S. has been in touch with OPEC and that the rising price of oil “is of concern for the U.S."

Related Link: Why Marathon Oil Shares Are Rising

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

Just How Bad Was September For The Stock Market?
PreMarket Prep: Putting A Bow On The S&P 500 In Q3
Yellen Calls On Congress To Raise Debt Ceiling: 'We'll Be Unable to Pay Our Bills For The First Time In American History'
15 Charts All Traders Should Look At Every Morning
If You Invested $1,000 In ChargePoint Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Experts React To Market Sell-Off: 'We Prefer The Financials And Banks'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com