Safe Bulkers Enters $60M Credit Facility To Refinance Existing Loan
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Safe Bulkers Enters $60M Credit Facility To Refinance Existing Loan
  • Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SBentered into a new credit facility of $60 million with a five-year tenor secured with five vessels.
  • The credit facility comprises a term loan tranche of $30 million and a revolving credit facility tranche providing a drawdown capacity of up to $30 million, reducing from its fourth year onwards.
  • The company plans to use proceeds from the credit facility to refinance loan facilities with the same financial institution of an outstanding term loan tranche of $71.1 million and a revolving credit facility tranche with a drawdown capacity of $6.5 million. Presently secured by six vessels and maturing in 2024, five will secure the new credit facility, and one will remain debt-free.
  • Price Action: SB shares closed higher by 2.32% at $5.29 on Friday.

