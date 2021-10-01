 Skip to main content

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Baltimore With Olam International
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSXhas entered into a time charter contract with Olam International Limited, Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore. 
  • The gross charter rate is $56,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties for a time charter trip duration of about ninety (90) days. The charter commenced retroactively as of September 28, 2021. The "Baltimore" is a 177,243 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005.
  • This employment is expected to generate ~$5.04 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
  • Currently, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is ~4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.54 years.
  • Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 4.02% at $5.95 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs CharterNews Contracts Small Cap

