Janone Subsidiary Opens New Recycling Center In Pennsauken, New Jersey
- Janone Inc (NASDAQ: JAN), subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc., opened a new appliance recycling center in Pennsauken, New Jersey, to process appliances collected through new programs with multiple electric utilities in the state.
- These new programs result from multi-year contracts signed by ARCA Recycling to provide appliance recycling services as a part of utility energy efficiency programs.
- The new programs will result in ~17,000 refrigerators and freezers recycled annually, keeping over 800 tons of metal, glass, and plastic out of landfills and reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances found in refrigerants and foam insulation.
- The Pennsauken recycling center will support U.S. EPA Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) compliant appliance recycling processes.
- Price Action: JAN shares closed lower by 5.52% at $6.84 on Thursday.
