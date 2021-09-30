 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Janone Subsidiary Opens New Recycling Center In Pennsauken, New Jersey
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
Janone Subsidiary Opens New Recycling Center In Pennsauken, New Jersey
  • Janone Inc (NASDAQ: JAN), subsidiary ARCA Recycling, Inc., opened a new appliance recycling center in Pennsauken, New Jersey, to process appliances collected through new programs with multiple electric utilities in the state.
  • These new programs result from multi-year contracts signed by ARCA Recycling to provide appliance recycling services as a part of utility energy efficiency programs. 
  • The new programs will result in ~17,000 refrigerators and freezers recycled annually, keeping over 800 tons of metal, glass, and plastic out of landfills and reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances found in refrigerants and foam insulation.
  • The Pennsauken recycling center will support U.S. EPA Responsible Appliance Disposal (RAD) compliant appliance recycling processes.
  • Price Action: JAN shares closed lower by 5.52% at $6.84 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JAN)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com