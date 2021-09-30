 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Party City Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why Party City Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS of $0.04, down from $0.50 year over year and worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Party City is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Party City is trading lower by 12.5% at $7.24. Party City has a 52-week high of $11.06 and a 52-week low of $1.67.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PRTY)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Party City Plans Halloween-Themed Pop-Up Balloon Installation In New York City
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Party City Holdco: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com