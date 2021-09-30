Why Nordstrom Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Nordstrom, Inc (NYSE: JWN), are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS of $0.04, down from $0.50 year over year and worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Nordstrom is a fashion retailer that operates approximately 100 department stores in the U.S. and Canada and approximately 250 off-price Nordstrom Rack stores. The company also operates both full- and off-price e-commerce sites.

Nordstrom is trading lower by 9.2% at $26.40. Nordstrom has a 52-week high of $46.45 and a 52-week low of $11.82.