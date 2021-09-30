 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CEO Of Korn Ferry Sold $760K In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Share:
CEO Of Korn Ferry Sold $760K In Stock

Gary Burnison, CEO at Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), made a large insider sell on September 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry at a price of $75.70. The total transaction amounted to $756,976.

Burnison still owns a total of 248,963 shares of Korn Ferry worth, $18,357,286.

Korn Ferry shares are trading up 0.66% at $73.73 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Korn Ferry's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (KFY)

Insider Of Korn Ferry Sold $1.50 Million In Stock
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Kadmon Surges Following Acquisition News; UiPath Shares Drop
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; REV Group Shares Plummet
Korn Ferry Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Guides Q2 EPS Above Consensus
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Korn Ferry Reports Upbeat Q1 Results
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Gary Burnison Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com