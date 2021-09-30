 Skip to main content

Co-Chief Executive Officer Of Revolve Gr Trades $8M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:06am   Comments
Michael Karanikolas, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Michael Karanikolas exercised options to purchase 119,865 Revolve Gr shares for $0 on September 29. They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $64.29 to $70.02 to raise a total of $7,950,982 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Karanikolas still owns 123,000 shares of the company, worth $7,739,160.

Revolve Gr shares are trading down 2.75% at $62.92 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Revolve Gr's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Michael Karanikolas

