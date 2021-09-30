JetBlue To Fly Nonstop Between New York's JFK And London Gatwick Airport
- JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) has expanded its presence in the transatlantic market with a new, nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW).
- The flights will operate four times weekly in October, then daily onward from November.
- "With a 500% increase in JetBlue's U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it's clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well-timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies," said Joanna Geraghty, president and COO, JetBlue.
- Also Read: If You Invested $1,000 In JetBlue Airways Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
- Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $15.71 during the premarket session on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.