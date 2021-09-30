 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue To Fly Nonstop Between New York's JFK And London Gatwick Airport
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
JetBlue To Fly Nonstop Between New York's JFK And London Gatwick Airport
  • JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLUhas expanded its presence in the transatlantic market with a new, nonstop service between New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). 
  • The flights will operate four times weekly in October, then daily onward from November.
  • "With a 500% increase in JetBlue's U.K. bookings following news of easing U.S. entry requirements for international travelers, it's clear there is significant pent up demand for travel between our two countries and that our Gatwick launch is well-timed to meet the growing number of customers returning to the skies," said Joanna Geraghty, president and COO, JetBlue.
  • Also ReadIf You Invested $1,000 In JetBlue Airways Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
  • Price Action: JBLU shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $15.71 during the premarket session on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

If You Invested $1,000 In JetBlue Airways Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
10 Stocks To Consider For The First Day Of Fall
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed's Beige Book
JetBlue Passenger Fined $45K For Sticking His Head Up Flight Attendant's Skirt
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com