 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Paltalk Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Paltalk Stock Today?

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) is surging on abnormally high volume Wednesday as retail traders circulate the low-float stock. 

The average session volume is about 692,000 over a 100-day period. Wednesday's daily trading volume had already exceeded 125 million at publication time.

Paltalk's float is only about 4.55 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Paltalk is trending across social media platforms. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at publication time.

In other news, Paltalk announced Wednesday that it has retained strategic advisory firm ClearThink Capital to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

“We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we successfully achieved our Nasdaq listing, and have a strong balance sheet with $6.5 million cash and no long-term debt as of June 30, 2021 and subsequently raised approximately an additional $3.5 million in connection with our recent underwritten public offering,” said Jason Katz, chairman and CEO of Paltalk.

Paltalk is a communications software innovator. It operates a network of consumer applications where users can meet, see, chat, broadcast and message in real-time in a secure environment with others in the network.

PALT Price Action: Paltalk is making new 52-week highs in trading today. It was halted for volatility three times during Wednesday's session.

The stock was up 69.50% at $8.87 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PALT)

33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Reports Mixed Q1 Results
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason Katz why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com