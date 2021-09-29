 Skip to main content

Harsco Environmental Inks Strategic Partnership With Magsort
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:57am   Comments
  • Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Harsco Environmental division has entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry.
  • Magsort's ultrahigh-energy crusher to process steelmaking slags enables the recovery of higher value metallics.
  • The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to carbon steel makers, with a second phase focusing on stainless steelmakers.
  • "Implementing Magsort's solution will allow for increased levels of internal recycling, helping steelmakers increase their sustainability and profitability by reducing waste and operating costs," commented Russ Mitchell, VP and COO of Harsco Environmental.
  • Price Action: HSC shares are trading lower by 0.76% at $16.98 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

