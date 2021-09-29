Troika Media Fails To File FY21 10-K In Time, Reports Revenue Decline
- Media company Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKA) could not timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, due to delays in obtaining and compiling information.
- Troika's FY21 revenues declined 34.2% year-on-year to $16.2 million.
- The decrease was predominantly due to the pandemic triggered underperformance of both the U.K. and U.S. subsidiaries of Mission-Media Holdings Limited.
- Price Action: TRKA shares traded lower by 0.39% at $1.27 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Tech