Troika Media Fails To File FY21 10-K In Time, Reports Revenue Decline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Troika Media Fails To File FY21 10-K In Time, Reports Revenue Decline
  • Media company Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ: TRKAcould not timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, due to delays in obtaining and compiling information.
  • Troika's FY21 revenues declined 34.2% year-on-year to $16.2 million. 
  • The decrease was predominantly due to the pandemic triggered underperformance of both the U.K. and U.S. subsidiaries of Mission-Media Holdings Limited.
  • Price Action: TRKA shares traded lower by 0.39% at $1.27 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

