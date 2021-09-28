Kratos Secures $3.2M Contract For Next Generation Small Engine Development
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) business has received an ~$3.2 million contract award to develop a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program.
- KTT is currently under contract and developing several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas.
- The company will perform the work under this contract award at a secure Kratos technical, engineering, and development facility.
- Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $22.62 on the last check Tuesday.
