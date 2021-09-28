 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Secures $3.2M Contract For Next Generation Small Engine Development
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
Kratos Secures $3.2M Contract For Next Generation Small Engine Development
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc's (NASDAQ: KTOS) Kratos Turbine Technologies (KTT) business has received an ~$3.2 million contract award to develop a Next Generation small engine for a National Security Program.
  • KTT is currently under contract and developing several Next Generation turbojet, turbofan, and other engines for certain National Security priority areas.
  • The company will perform the work under this contract award at a secure Kratos technical, engineering, and development facility.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading lower by 2.75% at $22.62 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

Kratos Bags $13.2M In C5ISR System Product Awards
Kratos Defense & Security Insider Sold Over $258 Thousand In Company Stock
4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Kratos Secures $338M Sole Source Contract From US Air Force For Target Drones
Kratos' OpenSpace Platform Supports Deployments On Red Hat OpenStack Cloud
Return on Capital Employed Insights for Kratos Defense & Security
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com