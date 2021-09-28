 Skip to main content

Calyxt Seeks To Develop Palm Oil Alternative
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Calyxt Seeks To Develop Palm Oil Alternative
  • Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ: CLXT) has entered into a research collaboration with a food ingredient manufacturer based in Asia to develop an improved soybean to produce oil as a commercial alternative to palm oil.
  • As part of the research collaboration, Calyxt will receive cash payments in each of the two years of its term.
  • The agreement also includes a commercial option for the global food ingredient manufacturer.
  • Calyxt estimates potential future aggregate payments of more than $35 million over the likely term of the commercial agreement.
  • In addition to the potential health benefits, the company expects the targeted soybean and its oil to address sustainability challenges associated with palm oil.
  • Price Action: CLXT shares are trading lower by 4.62% at $3.49 on the last check Tuesday.

