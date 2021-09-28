 Skip to main content

LG Display Shares Drop As LCD Prices Decline Trend Projected To Continue
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 11:41am   Comments

  • As per China industry sources, LCD panel prices will likely continue trending downward until the end of Q1 or the beginning of Q2 in 2022, Digitimes Asia reports.
  • The TV prices have been rising since the beginning of 2021 due to the prolonged global crisis of LCD panels leading to televisions getting expensive, Gizmo China reported. The trend was likely to change in H2 2021 due to the rising competition among the TV OEMs, the widening gap in profitability between Chinese and South Korean television manufacturers, and strong bargaining power.
  • LG Display Co Ltd (NYSE: LPL) stock has lost 23.3% in the last quarter.
  • Price Action: LPL shares traded lower by 1.40% at $8.11 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

