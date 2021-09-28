Vicinity Motor Raises C$10M Via Debentures
- Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ: VEV) has announced non-brokered financing of unsecured debenture units of C$10 million.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for general working capital and fund contract requirements for recently received Vicinity bus orders.
- Each Unit will consist of one 8% unsecured convertible debenture with interest payable upon maturity being 12 months from issue and 40 common share purchase warrants expiring 12 months after the date of issuance of such Warrants.
- Price Action: VEV shares closed higher by 5.98% at $4.96 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings