Key Takeaways From Activision Blizzard's EEOC Agreement On Workplace Harassment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 6:12am   Comments
  • Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVIreached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) to settle claims and strengthen further policies and programs to prevent harassment and discrimination in the company's workplace.
  • Activision Blizzard has committed to creating an $18 million fund to compensate and make amends to eligible claimants. 
  • Any unutilized amount will be divided between charities that advance women in the video game industry or promote awareness around harassment and gender equality issues as approved by the EEOC. 
  • Activision Blizzard also announced an initiative to develop software tools and training programs to improve workplace policies and practices for employers across the technology industry.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 0.73% at $74.53 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

