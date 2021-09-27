What's Going On With Camber Energy Shares Today?

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is trading significantly higher on abnormally high volume Monday as traders circulate the stock as a possible short squeeze candidate.

The average session volume is about 73 million over a 100-day period. Monday's daily trading volume was approaching 250 million at publication time.

Camber Energy's float is about 104 million, while the short float is just over 6 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit" community, where traders and investors use the Twitter platform to share ideas and discuss all things in the financial realm.

Camber Energy is active in the oil and gas market. The company is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Camber Energy operates exclusively in the onshore United States oil and natural gas industry.

CEI Price Action: Camber Energy has traded as high as $3.10 and as low as 33 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 24.50% at $2.54 at time of publication.