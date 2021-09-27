 Skip to main content

Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Sales Win For Israel Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
  • Chinese agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMIsubsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd has won an additional multi-product order for export to Israel. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • This latest sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
  • "We are benefitting from robust demand in traditional geographies, including China, while developing new markets, including Israel," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 12.6% at $0.2343 on the last check Monday.

