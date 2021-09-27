Farmmi Bags Multi-Product Sales Win For Israel Export
- Chinese agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd has won an additional multi-product order for export to Israel. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- This latest sales win is for dried whole and sliced Shiitake mushrooms and dried black fungus.
- "We are benefitting from robust demand in traditional geographies, including China, while developing new markets, including Israel," said CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading higher by 12.6% at $0.2343 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks