ShiftPixy Secures Exclusive Distribution Rights For Genesis One Anti-Virus Laser Systems
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) announced an agreement in principle with Quelliv, Inc., an exclusive manufacturer, and distributor of the anti-viral biotechnology Genesis One laser device, to better support restaurants and retailers in keeping their businesses and customers safe.
- ShiftPixy has secured exclusive distribution rights for the Genesis One anti-virus laser systems for use in restaurants and retail.
- The company currently intends to offer the anti-viral system to extend its services to current clients initially, with a significant rollout planned for calendar 2022.
- Price Action: PIXY shares are trading higher by 1.77% at $1.15 on the last check Monday.
