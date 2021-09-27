 Skip to main content

Nikola Enters Second $300M Equity Purchase Agreement With Tumim
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:23am   Comments
  • Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLAentered into a second $300 million common stock equity line purchase agreement with Tumim Stone Capital LLC.
  • The agreement provides Nikola the right to issue and sell up to $600 million of its common stock to Tumim.
  • Since entering into the original equity line purchase agreement on June 11, 2021, Nikola has issued approximately $47 million of common stock to Tumim.
  • The shares will be issued at a 3% discount to the three-day forward volume-weighted average price from the date a purchase notice is given.
  • Price Action: NKLA shares are trading higher by 4.37% at $12.17 on Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

