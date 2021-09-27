 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) - P/E: 7.26
  2. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) - P/E: 0.61
  3. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 9.95
  4. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) - P/E: 3.1
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 5.99

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Akouos experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.47 in Q1 and is now -0.66. Akouos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Antares Pharma has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.03, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.02. Antares Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, VYNE Therapeutics experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.37 in Q1 and is now -0.35. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 5.21 in Q1 and is now 3.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (CPRX + AKUS)

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed Overview
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Akouos' Hearing Loss Gene Therapy Poised To Receive Orphan Drug Tag In Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com