5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) - P/E: 7.26 Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) - P/E: 0.61 Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) - P/E: 9.95 VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) - P/E: 3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 5.99

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Akouos experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.47 in Q1 and is now -0.66. Akouos does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Antares Pharma has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.03, which has increased by 50.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.02. Antares Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, VYNE Therapeutics experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.37 in Q1 and is now -0.35. VYNE Therapeutics does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Bio-Rad Laboratories experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 5.21 in Q1 and is now 3.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.