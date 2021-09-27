 Skip to main content

PyroGenesis Names Andre Mainella As CFO; Secures New US Patent For Destruction Of Ozone Depleting Substances
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 9:03am   Comments
  • PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) has appointed Andre Mainella as Chief Financial Officer to replace Ben Simo, who no longer works for the company.
  • PyroGenesis said Mainella has more than 20 years of experience in senior financial positions in various industries, including mining, manufacturing, and distribution. 
  • Separately, the company announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent No. 11116069, entitled, "High power D.C. non transferred steam plasma torch system."
  • The new patent covers the company's high power DC steam plasma torch system and relates to a steam plasma torch assembly. The system is then used to destroy ozone depleting substances.
  • Price Action: PYR shares traded higher by 2.01% at $4.07 in premarket on the last check Monday.

