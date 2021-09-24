Why Marin Software's Stock Is Surging Today

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher. The company's stock has been volatile following the revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) that was announced earlier this week.

Following the announcement with Google, the stock rallied as high as 93%, hitting a high around the $10.75 level. The stock then sold off about 20% hitting around the $8.50 level.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock is up approximately 96%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Marin Software's stock was trading about 26.4% higher at $10.80 per share on Friday at the time of publication.