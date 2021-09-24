 Skip to main content

Why Marin Software's Stock Is Surging Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 11:17am   Comments
Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares are trading higher. The company's stock has been volatile following the revenue share agreement with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) that was announced earlier this week.

Following the announcement with Google, the stock rallied as high as 93%, hitting a high around the $10.75 level. The stock then sold off about 20% hitting around the $8.50 level.

Over the past 5 trading sessions, the stock is up approximately 96%.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Marin Software's stock was trading about 26.4% higher at $10.80 per share on Friday at the time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

