Why Is Disney Refusing An Independent Probe Into Sexual Assault Allegations At ABC News?

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) has declined to authorize an independent investigation into how its ABC News subsidiary handled sexual assault allegations leveled against a former producer of “Good Morning America.”

What Happened: The issue involves Michael Corn, a former senior executive of the network’s morning news show, who is being sued by Kirstyn Crawford, a “Good Morning America” producer who alleged she was assaulted by Corn during a business trip to Los Angeles in 2015.

Crawford’s lawsuit also names ABC as a defendant, claiming the network had received complaints from female employees about Corn’s behavior for the last decade but failed to act on them. The lawsuit also cites an alleged sexual assault by Corn against former ABC News producer Jill McClain; McClain is supporting Crawford’s lawsuit but is not a plaintiff in the case.

Corn left ABC in April, and the network explained his departure in a brief statement that said, “Michael Corn no longer works for ABC News.” He has denied the accusations made against him.

What Happened Next: The Wall Street Journal cited a recording of a “Good Morning America” staff meeting on Sept. 20 where Simone Swink, the executive producer of “Good Morning America,” announced that an independent probe into the allegations against Corn “is not happening at this time.”

ABC News President Kim Godwin also told the meeting that Peter Rice, Disney’s chairman of general entertainment content, refused to get involved in the matter.

“Peter said it was beyond his sphere of influence to ask for an outside investigation of the Walt Disney Company,” said Swink, who requested Disney’s input one month ago. She added that because the company is involved in ongoing litigation, “my understanding right now is that nothing is going to be done.”

The Wall Street Journal also cited unnamed “people familiar with the matter” in reporting Disney was caught off-guard by Godwin’s request for an independent investigation and her decision to make the matter known to the general public. For her part, Godwin told the staff meeting that she wouldn’t be “sweeping this under the rug.”

Photo: Wally Gobetz/Flickr Creative Commons.