4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Unique Fabricating

The Trade: Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) Director Patrick W Cavanagh acquired a total of 13333 shares at an average price of $2.25. To acquire these shares, it cost $29,999.25.

What’s Happening: Unique Fabricating recently said it raised $4.4 million and amended forbearance agreement.

What Unique Fabricating Does: Unique Fabricating is engaged in the engineering and manufacture of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications.

United Insurance

The Trade: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Director Alec L. Poitevint II acquired a total of 52312 shares shares at an average price of $3.22. The insider spent $168,411.30 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares jumped around 25% over the previous five days.

What United Insurance Does: United Insurance Holdings is a holding company primarily engaged in the residential and commercial property and casualty insurance business in the United States.

Baudax Bio

The Trade: Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) President and CEO Geraldine Henwood acquired a total of 8200 shares at an average price of $0.59. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,797.82.

What’s Happening: The company reported downbeat quarterly results last month.

What Baudax Bio Does: Baudax Bio is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings.

Volt Information

The Trade: Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) Director Bruce Goodman acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $3.35. To acquire these shares, it cost $16,760.00.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

What Volt Information Does: Volt Information Sciences offers recruitment services. The company provides staffing services, outsourcing solutions, and information technology infrastructure services.