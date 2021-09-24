McDonald's Hikes Dividend By 7%, Resumes Buyback
- McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) Board of Directors has raised the quarterly cash dividend to $1.38 per share of common stock, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021.
- The dividend rate represents a 7% increase over its previous quarterly dividend and brings the Q4 dividend payout to over $1 billion.
- The new dividend of $1.38 per share is equivalent to $5.52 annually.
- McDonald's has also announced the resumption of its share repurchase program.
- On December 31, 2019, the company's board approved a share repurchase program that authorized up to $15 billion of common stock. The company did not repurchase any shares in the open market during the June quarter. The company has a $14.1 billion value of shares that may yet to be purchased under the plan.
- Price Action: MCD shares closed higher by 0.68% at $244.78 on Thursday.
