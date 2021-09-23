Helbiz Partners With Drover AI
- Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) has announced a partnership with Drover AI to integrate its PathPilot safety technology onto Helbiz e-scooters.
- Helbiz will be the exclusive operator of PathPilot in Italy, with an initial deployment in Milan by the end of the year.
- The PathPilot technology is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision, using onboard cameras to locate the surroundings of e-scooters.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.06% at $23.41 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.