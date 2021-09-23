 Skip to main content

Helbiz Partners With Drover AI
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZhas announced a partnership with Drover AI to integrate its PathPilot safety technology onto Helbiz e-scooters.
  • Helbiz will be the exclusive operator of PathPilot in Italy, with an initial deployment in Milan by the end of the year. 
  • The PathPilot technology is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision, using onboard cameras to locate the surroundings of e-scooters.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 4.06% at $23.41 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

