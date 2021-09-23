 Skip to main content

Happiness Biotech Enters $14M Electric Vehicle Transaction With Ruili
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
  • Happiness Biotech Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co Ltd and its subsidiary had signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co Ltd (Ruili) to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.
  • The value of the order is about $14.7 million. Besturn is an automotive marque owned by the Chinese automaker FAW Group.
  • "We have obtained pre-sale orders for most of the 1350 electric vehicles, and we are confident that the sales will be completed in a short time," said CEO Xuezhu Wang.
  • The company previously purchased the model of "e-Bora" together with Ruili in June and has sold all the e-Bora models.
  • Price Action: HAPP shares are trading lower by 2.99% at $0.97 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks

