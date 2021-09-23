 Skip to main content

Chicken Soup's Screen Media Scoops Rights To Bruce Campbell Alien Horror Movie
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Chicken Soup's Screen Media Scoops Rights To Bruce Campbell Alien Horror Movie
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc's (NASDAQ: CSSE) Screen Media acquired North American rights to the alien invasion holiday horror film, 'Black Friday,' ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this week. 
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The film stars Bruce Campbell, Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, and Michael Jai White.
  • Screen Media is planning a day-and-date release in November.
  • Chicken Soup held $18.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Price Action: CSSE shares traded higher by 4.66% at $24.07 on the last check Thursday.

