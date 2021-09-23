 Skip to main content

Notable Fortinet Insider Trades $903 Thousand In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 10:58am   Comments
John Whittle, VP Corporate Devandstrat Alliance,Gc at Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 21, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that John Whittle exercised options to purchase 2,411 Fortinet shares at prices ranging from $49.06 to $114.48 per share for a total of $175,533 on September 21. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at a price of $302.00 to raise a total of $728,122 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Whittle still maintains ownership in the form of derivative securites,totaling 14,377 shares.

Fortinet shares are trading up 1.0% at $305.46 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

