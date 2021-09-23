 Skip to main content

Director Of Walmart Trades $99.00 Million In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 10:45am   Comments
Director Of Walmart Trades $99.00 Million In Company Stock

Robson Walton, Director at Walmart (NYSE:WMT), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 22, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 22, Robson Walton bought 500,000 Walmart shares at a price of ($0.00) per share, for a total of ($0.00). They then sold their shares on succeeding transactions in the open market at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $144.07 to raise a total of $99,000,582 from the sale.

Walton still owns a total of 1,004,108,539 shares of Walmart worth, $143,858,630,382.

Walmart shares are trading up 0.0% at $143.27 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Robson WaltonNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

