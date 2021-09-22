Pyrogenesis' Subsidiary To Supply $5M Landfill Biogas Purification System In Canada
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc (NASDAQ: PYR) subsidiary Pyro Green-Gas has been selected to supply its landfill biogas purification system to Carbonaxion Bioénergies Inc., the promoter of the GNR Neuville project.
- The contract has an expected value above $5 million and is expected to be fully commissioned in the first half of 2023.
- The biogas purification unit at the Neuville site is expected to produce an average of 1.8 million cubic meters of biomethane per year, which will be injected into natural gas distribution company Energir's gas network.
- Price Action: PYR shares are trading lower by 0.12% at $4.17 on the last check Wednesday.
