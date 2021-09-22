Berkshire Grey Unveils AI-Powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall For eCommerce Order Fulfillment
- Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ: BGRY) launched its AI-powered Robotic Shuttle Put Wall (RSPW) solution for eCommerce order fulfillment.
- The RSPW is an automated put wall that increases capacity and throughput with robotic automation. The solution enables retailers to increase capacity and meet escalating consumer demand despite labor shortages.
- "This new platform increases order processing speeds, optimizes the fulfillment workforce, and most importantly gets more orders out the door more quickly," said Tom Wagner, Founder, and CEO at Berkshire Grey.
- Price Action: BGRY shares are trading higher by 9.61% at $7.59 on the last check Wednesday.
