 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Director Of Klx Energy Services Holdings Makes $100.69 Thousand Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:52pm   Comments
Share:
Director Of Klx Energy Services Holdings Makes $100.69 Thousand Sale

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr., Director at Klx Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE), made a large insider sell on September 20, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Jr. sold 21,138 shares of Klx Energy Services Hldgs at prices ranging from $4.69 to $4.93. The total transaction amounted to $100,688.

Following the transaction, they still own 27,511 shares of Klx Energy Services Hldgs worth $124,624.

Klx Energy Services Hldgs shares are trading up 5.84% at $4.53 at the time of this writing on Wednesday afternoon.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Klx Energy Services Hldgs's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (KLXE)

Earnings Scheduled For September 9, 2021
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Corbin J. Robertson Insider sells Jr.News Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com