American Eagle Outfitters Launches Denim Brand 'AE77'
- American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE: AEO) has launched AE77, a new artfully designed and sustainably crafted denim brand for men and women.
- The brand will debut with its first store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, with an e-commerce site to follow on October 15, 2021, and a second store by year-end.
- American Eagle specified that the factories making AE77 denim meet the highest water requirements, exceeding requirements for water recycling, water management, and wastewater. The company will sustainably source the cotton.
- The denim assortment ranges in price from $168-$188.
- Price Action: AEO shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $26.83 on the last check Wednesday.
