Why Inotiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will purchase Envigo for $200 million of cash and 9,365,173 Inotiv common shares.

Inotiv is currently up 24.12% to a price of $45.69. The stock's volume is currently 294.30 thousand, which is roughly 401.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 73.37 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Inotiv's stock was $28.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $37.4 and a low of $17.22 in the past 52 weeks.

