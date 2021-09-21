 Skip to main content

Why Inotiv's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 2:18pm   Comments
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will purchase Envigo for $200 million of cash and 9,365,173 Inotiv common shares.

Inotiv is currently up 24.12% to a price of $45.69. The stock's volume is currently 294.30 thousand, which is roughly 401.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 73.37 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Inotiv's stock was $28.57 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $37.4 and a low of $17.22 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get 'Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

 

Posted-In: BZI-WIIMNews

