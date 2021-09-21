Why Verrica Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) shares are trading lower after the company announced the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter regarding its New Drug Application for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals' stock has been falling Tuesday, down 16.37% to a price of $10.06. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 972.46 thousand, about 747.07% of its recent 30-day volume average of 130.17 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.11 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $18.42 and as low as $7.05.

